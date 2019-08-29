Turkish, Georgian servicemen arrive in Baku (PHOTO)

29 August 2019 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkey and Georgia, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the "Eternity-2019" exercises to be held in Azerbaijan from Sept. 2, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At first, the guests laid flowers at the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and paid tribute to the great leader and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then the state flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia were raised and the national anthems of the three countries were performed.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 6, will be held at the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces and in the field conditions.

During the preparatory period for the exercises, several cultural events will be arrange for the guests.

