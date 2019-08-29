Baku enters ranking of safest cities in world

29 August 2019 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Baku has entered the list of the best cities in the world in terms of security, Trend reports with reference to the rating compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit and The Economist magazine.

Baku ranked 49th with 56.4 points given a maximum of 100 points. The capital of Azerbaijan ranked 46th in digital security, 41st in terms of health security, 54th in infrastructure security and 49th in personal security.

During the preparation of the ranking, 60 major cities were analyzed according to 57 indicators, including health security, infrastructure security, personal security and digital security.

