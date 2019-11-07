Trend News Agency taking part in 17th OANA General Assembly in Seoul (PHOTO)

7 November 2019 07:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

Trend:

The 17th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) kicked off in Seoul, South Korea Nov.7.

The four-day summit has been organized by Yonhap, which is South Korea’s biggest news agency.

Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev is taking part in the General Assembly, which is being held under the theme "New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust.”

Azerbaijan is also represented by AZERTAC state news agency.

The forum is attended by representatives of state and large news agencies in more than 35 countries, as well as a number of leaders of international organizations.

As part of the summit, a photo exhibition of OANA news agencies is held. Photo-works of Trend News Agency are also on display.

OANA was established in 1961 at the initiative of UNESCO. Currently, the organization includes 44 agencies from 33 countries in Asia-Pacific.

