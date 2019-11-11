Azerbaijani MP: Transport projects begin to play key role in development of renewed economic model

11 November 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Transport projects are beginning to play a key role in developing a renewed economic model, Azerbaijani MP Ilham Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 11.

"China’s growing role in the system of international relations is observed in the implementation of ambitious economic projects with the access to the new regions,” Mammadov said.

“The One Belt, One Road initiative, aimed at restoring the historic Silk Road, ensuring the supply of the Chinese products to the Western markets in several directions, serves to strengthen China’s dominance in the global economy,” the MP added.

“As the route of the project passes through Central Asia and the South Caucasus, of course, it is impossible not to take into account Azerbaijan’s obvious role within One Belt, One Road initiative,” Mammadov said.

The MP added that the initiative of the One Belt, One Road strategy, put forward by China, the biggest exporter and second importer in the world, to strengthen its trade and economic ties, also opens up new cooperation opportunities for Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan was one of the first countries which correctly assessed the opportunities created by this Chinese initiative for cooperation and joint development, and supported the strategy,” Mammadov said. “During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China in December 2015, a memorandum of understanding on the joint promotion of Silk Road Economic Belt, which is an integral part of the One Belt, One Road initiative, was signed.”

“Azerbaijani officials have reiterated at various meetings and international events that besides the political support for this initiative, Azerbaijan is ready to make an effective contribution to its implementation through its economic potential, transport and transit capabilities,” the MP added.

The China Railway Express freight train, heading from China to Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, passing Istanbul, is moving to Europe through the Marmaray tunnel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs seek to ensure compromise reflecting real balance of interests in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:13
Lavrov: Russia ready to further render most active mediation assistance in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:51
Transport infrastructure, political stability in Azerbaijan contributed to its great importance within One Belt, One Road initiative
Politics 14:24
MP: Azerbaijan becoming key part of East-West Transport Corridor
Politics 14:15
Azerbaijan’s Azneft PU puts out tender to buy broadcast amplifiers
Tenders 11:51
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Latest
Iran’s Pardis Technology Park exports products worth $35M million
Business 15:34
Container shipments by Georgian Railways up by 34%
Business 15:27
Uzbekistan signs agreement with Schlumberger on exploration, development of fields
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran to operate power plant in cooperation with Italy and Russia
Business 15:13
Lavrov: OSCE MG co-chairs seek to ensure compromise reflecting real balance of interests in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:13
Iran discloses value of products exported through East Azerbaijan province
Business 15:12
Kazakhstan slightly increases oil exports
Oil&Gas 14:52
Lavrov: Russia ready to further render most active mediation assistance in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:51
Oil and gas exploration in Caspian Sea is not priority - Iranian Minister
Oil&Gas 14:33