MFA comments on detention of Azerbaijani oppositionists in Germany

14 November 2019 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has commented on detention of Azerbaijani oppositionists in Germany.

“We are informed about the detention of Azerbaijani citizens in Germany on suspicion of falsification of documents and illegal migration,” spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

"Unfortunately, these persons introducing themselves as “political emigrants” have been detained on suspicion of the abovementioned activities.
Azerbaijani and German law enforcement agencies are cooperating and if the German side turns to us, this issue can be considered in the proper manner,” said Leyla Abdullayeva.

German law enforcement agencies have detained former members of one of the opposition parties in Azerbaijan. Seven members of a criminal group were detained.

The local federal courts have issued a decision to arrest the criminal gang members for a period of six months as a preventive measure.

