Event in US turns into collapse for Armenian MPs

15 November 2019 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The event entitled “The Promises of Armenia’s Velvet Revolution: Advancing Democratic Reforms and Strengthening Cooperation with the US” has turned into collapse for Armenian MPs, Trend reports Nov. 15.

The event was held Nov. 14 at the German Marshall Fund in Washington, where Vice-Speaker of Armenian Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan, MPs Lilit Makunts (head of Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance), Edmon Marukyan and Tatevik Hayrapetyan made speeches.

Despite preparations that lasted several days, the event, aimed at promoting Armenia’s new government, gathered only about a dozen people.

This once again showed the US skeptical attitude to Armenia’s “reformist” intentions. Along with this, the visit of the Armenian MPs, coinciding in time with the visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the US, stayed in the shadows.

story will be updated

