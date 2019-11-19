Azerbaijani parliament delegation to attend IPA CIS session in Russia

19 November 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

The delegation of Azerbaijan Parliament, headed by Speaker Ogtay Asadov, will be in St. Petersburg from Nov. 20 to 22 to attend the next the Council meeting and 39th Plenary Session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS), Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The delegation also includes MPs Khanlar Fatiyev, Fazail Aghamali, Mirkazim Kazimov, Bakhtiyar Aliyev and the head of the Parliament's Office Safa Mirzayev.

The meeting will address issues that are to be discussed at the plenary session. The meeting will also include issues of organizing election observation in the CIS member countries, work carried out in this field in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Uzbekistan, events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in World War II, financing the organization's work, etc.

The plenary session will consider normative legal acts, model laws on the calculation of environmental damage, social tourism, advertising, issues on the establishment of national centers for environmental safety, the direction of the IPA CIS for next year.

The delegation members will attend meetings of the IPA CIS Permanent Commissions.

During the visit, Ogtay Asadov will hold meetings with the heads of delegations participating in the events.

