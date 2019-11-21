Caucasus Muslims Office: Armenian religious leaders don’t comply with agreed deals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), has received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, Trend reports referring to the CMO.

Sheikh-ul-Islam told the ambassador about the high level of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan, about the care and attention of the state to moral values, religious monuments and spiritual heritage, as well as about the activities carried out by the CMO in the direction of interfaith dialogue.

The chairman of the CMO expressed satisfaction with the active participation of a major US delegation at the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, and spoke on the resonance this summit caused in the world.

Pashazade noted that the world needs ideas of multiculturalism, serving the human solidarity that Azerbaijan is promoting, and the 2nd Baku Summit once again demonstrated this.

Ambassador Litzenberger expressed satisfaction with the meeting and congratulated Allahshukur Pashazade on his 70th birthday. The ambassador, noting the contribution of Sheikh-ul-Islam to strengthening interreligious cooperation, emphasized his efforts to peacefully resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The diplomat informed Sheikh-ul-Islam that the US, as the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, appreciates such a dialogue that serves the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The US ambassador noted the importance of continuing contacts with the Armenian religious leader, and said that such meetings, mutual visits and discussions of representatives of various levels - journalists, representatives of religious communities, women activists reinforce the hope for peace between the nations.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade talked about the numerous meetings with Armenian religious leaders held with the help of intermediaries since 1988, including about his visit to Yerevan as co-chair of the CIS Inter-Religious Council, and inviting the Catholicos of All Armenians to Baku as part of the first Baku Summit. The chairman of the CMO expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Armenian side doesn’t comply with the agreements reached at the meetings, but positively appreciated the ambassador’s proposals in connection with holding meetings with world religious leaders.

Sheikh-ul-Islam emphasized that humanity can be saved from the threats of the current troubled world only by joining efforts, thanks to solidarity and cooperation among different religions.

The Baku International Center for Interfaith and Inter-Civilizational Cooperation at the CMO serves precisely such intentions, Pashazade said. The ambassador, in turn, emphasized the role of Azerbaijan’s exemplary model of interreligious dialogue and cooperation against the background of world processes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news