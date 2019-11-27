Ambassador: Visit of Bulgarian minister to Baku - contribution to co-op in fight against crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Increasing the intensity of mutual visits and contacts between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria serves to expand effective cooperation between the two states, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova told Trend.

The ambassador noted that the visit of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria was carried out at the official invitation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and his delegation first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at it. The memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored. Then the guests visited the Martyrs' Alley, paid tribute to the heroic sons and daughters of the motherland who gave their lives in the name of independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid a bouquet of flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial complex," Gurbanova said.

"During the visit, the delegation led by Minister Mladen Marinov was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During the reception, the successful development of relations and an active political dialogue between the two countries were noted. The head of state, in particular, touched upon cooperation in the field of energy and transport."

The Azerbaijani Ambassador said that during the visit, the delegation led by Minister Mladen Marinov was received by Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov, Head of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Migration Service, III rank State Migration Service Counselor Vusal Huseynov.

"During the meetings, it was brought to the attention of the guests that the armed forces of Armenia has occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent districts, including information on illegal activities in these territories. The guests were also informed about the success achieved in Azerbaijan in the socio-economic sphere. It was noted that due to the intense and efficient work of law enforcement agencies in the country, stability and the rule of law has been ensured. The delegation was informed about the work carried out in Azerbaijan in suppressing cross-border crime, strengthening the border guard system, improving the material and technical base," Gurbanova said.

The Azerbaijani ambassador said that the delegation also got acquainted with the activities of the ASAN Service center (State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan). The guests were broadly informed about the goals of the establishment and the activities of the centers. The ambassador also noted that various documents were signed during the visit.

"The "Agreement on cooperation between the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria on border issues" and an additional Protocol to the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the fight against crime" were signed," the ambassador said.

"The relations of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria reaching the level of strategic partnership in 2015, as well as increasing the intensity of mutual visits and contacts between the two states at the highest level, serve to expand effective cooperation between them. For the first time, Azerbaijan signed the additional protocol on cooperation in the fight against crime with an EU member state. This document takes into account the interests and international obligations of both parties. Therefore, we believe that it will make a significant contribution to the development of cooperation in the fight against crime."

