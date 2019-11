BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak will visit Baku Nov. 27-28, Spokesman of the Slovak Foreign Ministry Boris Gandel told RIA Novosti, Trend reports.

In Baku, Lajcak will hold meetings with a number of Azerbaijani officials, Gandel said.

In addition, the foreign minister will take part in the solemn ceremony of opening of the Slovak Embassy in Azerbaijan.

