President Ilham Aliyev: Preservation, protection, strengthening of independence require deep political knowledge and great courage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

The preservation, protection and strengthening of independence require deep political knowledge and great courage, President Ilham Aliyev said at a ceremony on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Baku State University, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Baku State University was established by a decree of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

"This decision is further evidence of the great contributions the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has made to the Azerbaijani people. The founding fathers of the Democratic Republic understood perfectly well that it was impossible to build a strong and independent state in an illiterate society. Although the young republic was faced with great difficulties and could not fully control the territory of the country, this decision reflects the intentions of the republic and the policies of its founders again. For 100 years, Baku State University has been making an immense contribution to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan," the president said.

"The Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan did not last long. This once again shows that it is easier to gain independence than to preserve it. The preservation, protection and strengthening of independence require deep political knowledge and great courage."

The head of state underlined that after the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Baku State University continued its activities in a new public and political period.

"Over 100 years, about 200,000 graduates of the university demonstrated their knowledge and skills in various fields of life in Azerbaijan. University graduates include outstanding personalities, scientists, public figures, politicians and specialists. Many of them have made a valuable contribution to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

"National leader of the Azerbaijani people and founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev also graduated from Baku State University. Heydar Aliyev made an invaluable contribution to the people and state during the Soviet period, on the eve of independence and during the years of independence. It was under his leadership that Azerbaijan rose from being the most backward republic to the most advanced one among Union republics. At that time – young people don’t know this of course – there were several marks of distinction among the republics. Among them there was a transferrable Red Banner. In other words, the republics that achieved great success in industry, agriculture and all other areas were awarded the Red Banner. Under Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan received this Red Banner every year for 13 years. This was further evidence that Azerbaijan had covered a long and successful path under his leadership. When Heydar Aliyev began to lead Azerbaijan, we were among most backward republics. He led Azerbaijan along a path of great development and made it one of the most advanced republics. Only two republics of the Soviet Union were donors, and Azerbaijan was one of them."

Heydar Aliyev paid great attention to the sphere of education and held extensive meetings every year, the head of state noted.

"At the same time, he made great efforts to send Azerbaijani youth to leading universities of the Soviet Union, and this was also unique because there was no such practice in the Soviet Union. Every year, about 800 Azerbaijanis, having passed exams in Baku, were sent to leading higher educational institutions of Moscow, Leningrad and other cities. Thus, a powerful personnel potential was created for the future of Azerbaijan. It is precisely this personnel potential that facilitates the successful development of our country and independent state today. The people who received excellent education in those years represent Azerbaijan with dignity today. On Heydar Aliyev’s decision, the Military School named after Jamshid Nakhchivansky was established in the early 1970s," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state underlined that this is also evidence of the great leader’s vision.

"At that time, Azerbaijanis were inadequately represented in the Soviet army. Heydar Aliyev wanted Azerbaijani military personnel to be trained. He seemed to know that some time Azerbaijan would become an independent state and we would need these personnel. In a word, the attention paid to education, all other spheres, his dedicated work and the wisdom of the Azerbaijani people allowed Heydar Aliyev the opportunity to fulfill his saving mission in the most difficult days for Azerbaijan. If the work he did in the 1970s had not been met with approval and great love of the people – in the early 1990s, Azerbaijan was facing a great catastrophe – then the Azerbaijani people would not have turned to him. It was the work done in those years that kept the feeling of faith in him in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people," the president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news