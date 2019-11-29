Independent MPs also propose to dissolve Azerbaijani parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of independent MPs represented in the Azerbaijani parliament has been held, Trend reports Nov. 29.

At the meeting, independent MPs also supported the idea to dissolution the parliament. In this regard, an appeal will be sent to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Azerbaijani parliament's dissolution will be discussed on Dec. 2.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said that the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) initiated an appeal from the corps of MPs to the Azerbaijani president with the call for the dissolution of the parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news