Independent MPs also propose to dissolve Azerbaijani parliament

29 November 2019 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of independent MPs represented in the Azerbaijani parliament has been held, Trend reports Nov. 29.

At the meeting, independent MPs also supported the idea to dissolution the parliament. In this regard, an appeal will be sent to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Azerbaijani parliament's dissolution will be discussed on Dec. 2.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said that the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) initiated an appeal from the corps of MPs to the Azerbaijani president with the call for the dissolution of the parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan approves budget income, expenditure of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2020
Economy 14:02
Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan
Economy 13:26
Azerbaijani parliament's dissolution to be discussed Dec. 2
Politics 13:16
Azerbaijani parliament defines need criterion limit for 2020
Economy 13:02
Azerbaijan - most suitable place for meeting between General Staff of Russian Armed Forces, NATO
Commentary 27 November 11:22
MP: Iran’s budget next year won’t be based on USD/rial official exchange rate
Finance 14 November 13:34
Latest
EBRD implements another transport project in Georgia
Finance 17:22
Iran looks to take advantage of FIFA World Cup in Qatar to attract tourists
Tourism 17:22
Turkey’s foreign trade in October 2019 exceeds $34B
Turkey 17:13
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys stop valves via tender
Tenders 17:11
Kuwait Fund allocates loan of $30 M to Uzbekistan
Business 17:09
UK's Johnson says will keep no-deal Brexit preparations in place
Europe 17:09
2,000 stagnant industrial units in Iran returning to production
Business 17:03
EBRD supports Georgia’s public transport sector
Finance 17:03
PACE welcomes priorities of Georgian chairmanship of Committee of Ministers
Georgia 16:57