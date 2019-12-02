Azerbaijani parliament needs new persons dealing with tasks more effectively - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The dissolution of the Azerbaijani parliament, initiated by the ruling party, is quite logical, especially against the background of the reforms in the country that have been observed in recent years, expert of Valdai Discussion Club, Russian political analyst Farhad Ibrahimov told Trend Dec. 2.

The expert said that the Azerbaijani parliament needs new persons who would be able to cope more effectively with the tasks set within the goals proclaimed by President Ilham Aliyev.

“Economic reforms, social progress, structural changes in the areas of healthcare and education are the things the new parliament will be engaged in,” Ibrahimov added. “Moreover, the new parliament will have unique opportunity, because during the structural reforms in the country, new ideas and proposals will become especially effective and viable, and everyone, including the ruling party, needs this. Something what was relevant 10 years ago, isn’t possible to be implemented today. Therefore, ideas that could become effective not for 2-3 years, but for the next 10-15 years will be expected from the new persons.”

The expert noted that among other things, new parties, which have their own views and proposals, and could also contribute to the effectiveness of the announced reforms, will be able to make it to the new parliament.

The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted an appeal to Azerbaijan's president on the parliament’s dissolution and holding early parliamentary elections.

During the plenary meeting of the parliament held on Dec. 2, deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s parliament on appealing to President Ilham Aliyev on dissolving the parliament and calling early parliamentary elections.

The draft appeal was put to the vote and adopted by 99 votes.

The MPs representing the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) put forward the corresponding initiative at today's parliamentary meeting. The MPs explained their initiative with the reforms, which are being carried out in Azerbaijan and emphasized that it is important that these reforms cover the legislative branch.

After discussions, it was decided to appeal to the president of Azerbaijan with a request to dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.

Recently, a meeting of the YAP Political Council, as well as a meeting with MPs representing the party in the parliament, took place.

At the meeting, the MPs representing the party were recommended to speak with an initiative to dissolve the parliament.

The last parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held on Nov. 1, 2015. The Azerbaijani parliament consists of 125 MPs who have been elected according to the majority system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news