President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has favorable environment for development of innovative ecosystem, high technologies

Azerbaijan has a favorable environment for development of an innovative ecosystem, high technologies and the use of these technologies by society, reads an appeal by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participants of 25th Bakutel 2019 International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

“Dear participants of the exhibition! I greet you on the start of the 25th International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition in Baku and wish all of you success in your work,” reads the appeal.

“Organized for 25 years now, the traditional Bakutel exhibition is one of the authoritative events on information and communication technologies in the region,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The exhibition has become an important platform where the latest achievements in the field of advanced technologies not only of Azerbaijan but also of many countries and leading companies of the world are demonstrated.”

“It is noteworthy that according to the latest report of the World Economic Forum on Global Information Technologies, Azerbaijan is ranked 8th among 139 countries for the importance it attaches to information and communication technologies,” the Azerbaijani president noted in his appeal.

“Our country has a favorable environment for development of an innovative ecosystem, high technologies and the use of these technologies by society,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Relevant work is underway to use new technologies in the field of telecommunications, bring the service network into line with modern standards and new services. Large-scale projects in the field of modern telecommunication services are being implemented in the districts. State support for innovative projects provides capacity building in this area, expansion of startups and increased initiative, which has a positive impact on the sustainable development of the country's economy as a whole.”

“The fact that many new exhibitors demonstrate their national pavilions is also a testament to the growing interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan, which has a special place and authority in the field of information and communication technologies on international arena,” reads the appeal.

“Along with demonstrating advanced technological achievements and innovations, establishing business relations and exchanging experience, this event also creates conditions to get acquainted with our country,” the Azerbaijani president noted.

“I believe that the meetings and exchanges within the framework of the exhibition, which are important in terms of the appearance and successful implementation of new initiatives, will contribute to a further expanding of mutual contacts.”

