Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest PA session in Tbilisi

6 December 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Rasim Musabayov will leave for Tbilisi Dec. 7 to attend the 8th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament Dec. 6.

The following topics will be discussed at the session of the session and in committees: “Reforms in the educational sphere in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries - challenges and opportunities”, “Parliamentary control as a means in strengthening democracy, accountability and effectiveness of state structures in the Eastern Partnership countries”, “Solidarity and convergence in the energy sector towards progressive regulatory framework,” and “Simplification of digitalization for stimulation and efficiency of economic growth in the EU and Eastern Partnership countries.”

The MPs will deliver speeches on the above mentioned issues.

The visit will end Dec. 10.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Peter Tase: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be example for other countries
Politics 17:57
Amount of paid services to Baku population exceeds 4B manat
Society 16:58
Azerbaijan, Belarus ink deal on int’l telecommunication services (PHOTO)
ICT 16:49
Georgian construction company sells rooms of two hotel complexes
Business 16:40
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies decrease
ICT 16:13
Latest
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation signs memorandum on development of sericulture with Uzbek company
Economy 18:05
Peter Tase: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be example for other countries
Politics 17:57
Prices of some basic goods decline in Iran
Business 17:57
Germany to support Kazakhstan in low-carbon economy strategy dev't
Business 17:53
Uzbekistan plans to chair SCO in 2022
Business 17:51
Renault ranks first in Turkey’s car market
Turkey 17:48
WB considering financing of part of North-South Transport Corridor in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:45
Euro zone banks repay 147 billion euros in ECB loans before new auction
Europe 17:41
10 dairy farms to be built in northern Kazakhstan
Construction 17:38