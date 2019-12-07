Azerbaijani CEC meeting on early parliamentary elections kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elchin Mehtiyev- Trend:

A meeting of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) on the early parliamentary elections kicked off Dec.7, Trend reports.

Preparations for the upcoming elections are under discussion at the meeting chaired by CEC head Mazahir Panahov.

Working groups will be created in connection with the preparations for the elections and the election calendar will be approved at the meeting.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

