Azerbaijani CEC meeting on early parliamentary elections kicks off

7 December 2019 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elchin Mehtiyev- Trend:

A meeting of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) on the early parliamentary elections kicked off Dec.7, Trend reports.

Preparations for the upcoming elections are under discussion at the meeting chaired by CEC head Mazahir Panahov.

Working groups will be created in connection with the preparations for the elections and the election calendar will be approved at the meeting.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Musavat party to take part in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:50
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39
Azerbaijani plant develops new line for production of alcoholic beverages
Business 14:26
Azerbaijani construction company talks on progress of major project in Baku’s White City
Construction 14:16
Azerbaijani construction company talks progress of road project in Europe
Construction 14:07
Latest
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 14:54
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Musavat party to take part in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:50
Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran
Business 14:48
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39