Musavat party to take part in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

7 December 2019 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Musavat party will take part in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was made after the discussions during the extraordinary session of the party’s Majlis.

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) started early parliamentary elections’ process on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39
Azerbaijani plant develops new line for production of alcoholic beverages
Business 14:26
Azerbaijani construction company talks on progress of major project in Baku’s White City
Construction 14:16
Azerbaijani CEC meeting on early parliamentary elections kicks off
Politics 14:11
Azerbaijani construction company talks progress of road project in Europe
Construction 14:07
Latest
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 14:54
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran
Business 14:48
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39
Investments to be attracted in five tourist projects in Iran
Business 14:38