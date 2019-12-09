Defense ministry clarifies issue of joint military exercises among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Qatar

9 December 2019 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has commented on the distortion of its information by some local media outlets about the possibility of holding joint military exercises among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Qatar, Trend reports on Dec. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

For the first time, a proposal to conduct multinational exercises was made during a visit of a delegation led by second chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, corps general Metin Gurak to Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, the issue of conducting the joint military exercises among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Qatar in the near future is not among the plans of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

