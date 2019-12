BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Ukrainian first lady Elena Zelenskaya also attended the reception.

The Azerbaijani and Ukrainian presidents made speeches at the event.

story will be updated

