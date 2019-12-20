President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)

20 December 2019 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

An informal meeting of the CIS heads of state has been held in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

President Vladimir Putin addressed the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and other meeting participants viewed the historical documentary exhibition called “1939. The beginning of World War II”.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev meets with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Politics 17:59
Azerbaijani president arrives in Russian Federation for visit (PHOTO)
Politics 16:51
President Aliyev chairs meeting related to cotton growing in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 19 December 14:17
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan stands for security, co-op in region
Politics 18 December 14:03
President Ilham Aliyev: We attach great importance to development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations
Politics 18 December 13:17
President Ilham Aliyev: SOCAR to expand its activities in Ukraine, take specific steps
Politics 18 December 13:12
Latest
Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
US 21:30
Baku hosts meeting of Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (PHOTO)
Society 20:59
EBRD to allocate loans for SMEs in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:42
Remittances from Russia’s Sberbank to mobile numbers in Azerbaijan now possible (Exclusive)
Finance 20:34
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 19:35
Solar power plant to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 18:49
Simbioz technology business incubator opens in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir High-Tech Park
ICT 18:45
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh issues appeal over municipal elections
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:37
Uzbekistan's GDP growth rate to be 5.5% in 2019
Business 18:34