President Ilham Aliyev attended informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)

An informal meeting of the CIS heads of state has been held in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

President Vladimir Putin addressed the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and other meeting participants viewed the historical documentary exhibition called “1939. The beginning of World War II”.

