Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament casts vote municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov cast vote at the municipal elections, which are underway in the country, Trend reports.

Asadov voted at the 22nd polling station of the 23rd Nasimi-Sabayil constituency in Baku.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

