President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the DOST center No2 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Khazar district, Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state of the conditions created here.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the staff of the center.

story will be updated

