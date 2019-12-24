President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)

24 December 2019 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the DOST center No2 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Khazar district, Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state of the conditions created here.

President Ilham Aliyev met with the staff of the center.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
  • President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
Related news
President Aliyev attends ceremony held to give out apartments to Karabakh war vets (PHOTO)
Politics 13:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian minister of economic development (PHOTO)
Politics 11:58
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11:16
President Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11:12
President Ilham Aliyev gave interview to a group of local journalists on results of the year (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 23 December 17:42
Bulgarian president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 23 December 11:01
Latest
President Aliyev attends ceremony held to give out apartments to Karabakh war vets (PHOTO)
Politics 13:38
Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
Economy 13:38
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 13:37
S&P affirms ratings of Uzbekistan’s National Bank at 'BB- / B'
Finance 13:33
Kazakhstan to manufacture electric wheelchairs via its own technology
Business 13:31
Qatar Petroleum to change pricing for its crude oil grades
Oil&Gas 13:15
Almost $500M of loans allocated for manufacturing, export enterprises in Iran
Business 13:03
Number companies registered in Turkey with Kazakh capital in 11 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 12:28
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia
Construction 12:17