Election results annulled in one of Azerbaijani municipalities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Elchin Mekhdiyev - Trend:

Result of elections have been annulled in one of the municipalities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Dec.31.

Some violations were recorded at the polling stations #8 and #10 of the municipality of Agdash district, Jalilabad-Masalli-Bilasuvar constituency #69. The CEC examined the complaint from a group of experts and confirmed the fact of violations.

After discussions at the CEC meeting, it was decided to cancel the voting results at polling stations #8 and #10 of the municipality of Agdash district.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news