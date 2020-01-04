CEC discloses number of political parties for upcoming early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

4 January 2020 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of political parties registered for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 has been disclosed, Trend reports on Jan. 4 referring to the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

Another plenipotentiary representative of the United Azerbaijan party was registered at the CEC meeting on Jan. 4.

To date, authorized representatives of 20 political parties, namely, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul (Evolution) Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Vahdat Party, Party for Democratic Reforms, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party, Modern Musavat Party, and Citizen and Development Party have been registered.

