Azerbaijan high-ranking officials attend opening of administrative building of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (PHOTO)

7 January 2020 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

On Jan. 6, 2020, Ankara hosted solemn opening ceremony of the Gala administrative building of the Central Office of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Trend reports referring to the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

On the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and at the invitation of Head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, delegations led by Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Lieutenant General Ali Nagiyev and Head of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Orkhan Sultanov participated in the solemn ceremony.

The event was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The opening ceremony of the new building was also attended by senior officials, members of the government and other Turkish executives and the Azerbaijani delegations.

During the event, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with representatives of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

