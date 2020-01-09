President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's generating capacities must always be in condition that would rule out shortage

9 January 2020 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan's generating capacities must always be in a condition that would rule out a shortage in the country, President Ilham Aliyev said while receiving Vugar Ahmadov on the occasion of his appointment as chairman of the Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company.

"You are paying AzerEnerji for energy in full and the collection rate is 95 percent. I think this is a good result. Of course, in the future it is necessary to pay great attention especially to the energy sector in remote mountain villages, because as a result of the construction of new substations and transformers, we have resolved the problem in practically all our cities, but there are still old pylons in some villages. When traveling to these villages, I see that there are still wooden supports there. Additional measures must be taken to replace them with modern ones. Distribution lines have now been completely updated. Therefore, in order to maintain energy supply at the current level, we certainly need to be always active. 'AzerIshig', too, should pay attention to this work, because our needs are growing. In 2019, our non-oil industry increased by 14 percent. This means that additional energy capacities are required. I believe that connection to the network is at a high level," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that in some countries, this is turning into a major problem as emerging enterprises cannot connect to a common network.

"We do not have this problem. But our needs are increasing, the population is growing and will continue to grow. Today, our population has reached 10 million. Over the years, it will reach 11 and 12 million. So our network should be ready for this. Therefore, we allocate large funds in order to completely update the generating capacity. We are currently working with a surplus. However, our generating capacities must always be in a condition that would rule out a shortage in Azerbaijan. Of course, in order to maintain the energy infrastructure in good condition, all operating procedures must be completed at a high level," the head of state added.

"The breakdown of 2018 should be a good lesson. Measures taken in the aftermath of the breakdown are giving good results. As a result of a ring connection of substations, we insure ourselves against breakdowns and their consequences. A breakdown can occur in any country. The main thing is how long its consequences are eliminated. We have created a ring system so that energy supply can be arranged in a short time. I wish you success. I am sure that you will justify this high confidence."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev receives Anar Guliyev on his appointment as chairman of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture (PHOTO)
Politics 8 January 18:56
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Ukrainian counterpart
Politics 8 January 16:12
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart
Politics 8 January 15:43
President Ilham Aliyev receives Vugar Ahmadov on his appointment as chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company (PHOTO)
Politics 7 January 17:19
President llham Aliyev appoints chairman of Azerishig OJSC
Politics 7 January 16:17
Azerbaijan has become remarkable country on global scale - Russian news agency
Politics 7 January 09:30
Latest
Why Iran’s blocking Hormuz is unlikely?
Oil&Gas 14:21
Georgian government terminates agreement with Anaklia Development Consortium
Construction 14:20
Prices of agricultural goods increase in Kazakhstan
Business 14:19
Azerbaijani farmers to be able to calculate their subsidies online
Business 14:09
Chinese Elion Group plans to implement number of projects in Uzbekistan
Business 14:08
Smaller Italian banks with outdated business models at risk-Bank of Italy
Europe 14:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys electrical products via tender
Tenders 14:02
Oil waste tank combusts in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 14:00
Azerbaijani analyst discloses risks covered by compulsory real estate insurance
Business 13:54