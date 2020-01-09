CEC: Pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan should begin no earlier than set date

9 January 2020 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Prior to the official start of the pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan, candidates shouldn’t conduct it in social networks, head of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 9, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that social networks have already become a part of modern life.

“However, when it comes to pre-election campaigning, parliamentary candidates should comply with the requirements of the law,” the chairman said. “The campaign will begin Jan. 17. Holding the campaign before this date is contradictory to the Electoral Code.”

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

