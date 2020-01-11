Azerbaijan to sum up results of municipal elections held on Dec. 23

11 January 2020 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The results of the voting at the municipal elections in Azerbaijan held on Dec. 23, 2019 will be summed up on Jan. 11, Trend reports.

According to Articles 108.2 and 239 of the Electoral Code, the Central Election Commission (CEC) must verify and approve the voting results no later than 20 days after the voting day, that is, until Jan. 12.

Thirteen political parties took part in the elections and 41,462 candidates were registered.

Voter turnout was 32.72 percent. So, 1,627,064 out of the 4,972,256 people with suffrage voted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Places allotted in Azerbaijan for pre-election campaigns of early parliamentary elections
Politics 10 January 10:26
CEC chairman talks procedural rules of pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan
Politics 8 January 19:45
Azerbaijani CEC chairman gives recommendations to parliamentary candidates
Politics 8 January 19:32
Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan
Politics 8 January 17:38
Two precinct election commissions dissolved in Azerbaijan
Society 5 January 17:15
Voting results annulled at two polling stations during municipal elections
Society 5 January 17:04
Latest
Fruit, vegetable clusters in two regions of Uzbekistan to increase exports in 2020
Business 12:07
Georgia’s Turnava calls on Pashiyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology
South Caucasus 12:07
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 12:06
Turkmen oil concern opens tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 12:02
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11
Finance 12:02
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:59
National Bank of Georgia joins International Organization of Pension Supervisors
Finance 11:53
Uzbekneftegaz, Epsilon continue work on gas pipeline construction
Construction 11:35