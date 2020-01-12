Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 2,431 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 12, Trend reports.

Panahov said that the candidacies of 2,358 people have already been approved.

“As many as 2,247 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,772 returned those lists and 1,047 have been registered,” head of CEC added.

