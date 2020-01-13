Azerbaijan's CEC discloses number of observers in upcoming parliamentary elections

13 January 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In connection with the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has received appeals from about 2,000 local and foreign observers, most of which got positive response, Chairman of CEC Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to the CEC chairman, 1,630 of the applicants are local observers.

"There are about 70 foreign observers. Observation missions of the OSCE ODIHR and CIS Parliamentary Assembly have already begun their work," Panahov said.

"Observers from the Italian and Czech parliaments, as well as from the Lithuanian Seimas have passed the accreditation process. Representatives of Moldova's CEC will also observe the elections. The registration of foreign observers continues."

The early parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan.

