Azerbaijani president congratulates federal chancellor of Austria

13 January 2020 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Sebastian Kurz.

“I cordially congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the federal chancellor of the Republic of Austria,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will develop and strengthen further in line with the interests of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors,” President Aliyev added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Croatian president
Politics 18:58
Rice production up in Azerbaijan
Business 18:38
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory to increase knitwear export
Business 18:33
President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on results of 2019 (PHOTO)
Politics 15:44
Expert brings up proof of Azerbaijan's renewable energy's development
Oil&Gas 15:31
Azerbaijani Customs' deductions to state budget up
Finance 15:28
Latest
Azerbaijani investment company: Brent oil may fall in price
Finance 19:03
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected Croatian president
Politics 18:58
Iran hopes for further development of Iran-Oman relations in all spheres
Business 18:51
Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:45
Rice production up in Azerbaijan
Business 18:38
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory to increase knitwear export
Business 18:33
Agricultural output volume in Iran’s Pars province revealed
Business 18:30
Iran's official: Khaf-Herat railway to operate on condition of security in Afghanistan
Transport 18:02
Candidacies of some Iranian MPs for parliamentary elections unconfirmed
Iran 17:33