Azerbaijani president congratulates federal chancellor of Austria

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Sebastian Kurz.

“I cordially congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the federal chancellor of the Republic of Austria,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will develop and strengthen further in line with the interests of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors,” President Aliyev added.

