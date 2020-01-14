Azerbaijani opera singer stands tall as Armenian provocation takes another hard fall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Zulfugar Ibrahimov - Trend:

On Jan. 14, since the very morning, the Armenian media outlets have been engaged in savoring the rumors that world-famous Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov, husband of operatic soprano Anna Netrebko, allegedly refused to perform at the opening ceremony of the annual Semper Opera Ball in Dresden.

The reason: Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan was listed in the program of the event.

All kinds of singers and figures of the Armenian propaganda campaign started writing protests to the Dresden Theater, demanding explanations.

The forumopera.com website went even further, saying that the organizers of the Semper Opera Ball in Dresden “chose” Mantashyan, and allegedly asked Eyvazov to leave, for his behavior.

While hysteria is spreading in Armenian and pro-Armenian media outlets, the organizers of the Semper Opera Ball issued a statement on the issue.

“SemperOperaball firmly rejects accusation against Yusif Eyvazov. The organizers of SemperOperaball firmly reject the accusation that the singer Ruzan Mantashyan will not perform at the 15th SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, due to her nationality. Prior to this, it had been alleged that the Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov, who will sing at the gala in Dresden’s Semper Opera House, had refused to appear at SemperOperaball together with the Armenian artist on the grounds of her nationality,” said the statement.

“The artistic director of SemperOperaball, Hans-Joachim Frey, however, strongly condemned the accusation as an insinuation. At no time had there been a contract with Ruzan Mantashyan for a performance at SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, 2020. Nor did Yusif Eyvazov ever make the collaboration with a fellow singer dependent on her origin," said the statement.

It was assumed that there may have been misunderstandings in communication with Ms. Mantashyan’s agency.

For his part Frey noted, that “the appeal of SemperOperaball lies precisely in the fact that for many years now its programme has featured artists in a wide variety of constellations from the most diverse countries of origin, including Armenia. The ball is known for its cosmopolitanism. Statements of a different kind are not true. Yusif Eyvazov is held in high esteem, especially as a cosmopolitan artist and honest man.”

Eyvazov made it clear via social media that he has worked with many Armenian singers before and that his political opinion would never influence his work.

“Dear friends, I am Azerbaijani and I have an absolutely clear vision and opinion on the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but my political views never affect my profession and colleagues on the stage,” Eyvazov wrote on his Instagram page. “This is evidenced by the fact that I repeatedly appeared on stage with Maria Guleghina and Gevorg Hakobyan at the Bolshoi Theater. Therefore, trust the verified information and don’t spread further provocations. Do not succumb to provocations!"

So there it is, another Armenian provocation, the purpose of which is completely clear - to try to impose on the audience the issue of “xenophobia” in Azerbaijan and “hatred towards Armenians” among Azerbaijanis.

However, the organizers of the provocation, as always, didn’t consider all the nuances. However, Ruzan Mantashyan received her moment of glory, next to such names as Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov. But that's all it was, a single moment.

