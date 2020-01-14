Updating voter lists for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan ends on Jan. 15

14 January 2020 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

January 14 marks the deadline for the provision of absentee ballots by the district election commissions for voting at the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In accordance with the calendar plan of the main events for the preparation and holding of early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, ballots should be provided 45-25 days before the voting day, i.e. from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020.

January 14 also marks the deadline for the transfer of absentee ballots by district election commissions to precinct election commissions.

The process of updating voter lists, including lists created at polling stations in hard-to-reach or remote places, ends on Jan. 15.

Moreover, the process of notifying voters about the place and time of voting through the media or bulletin boards should be completed by Jan. 15.

