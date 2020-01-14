Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces takes part in meeting at NATO Headquarters (PHOTO)

14 January 2020 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov attended the meeting of the Military Committee of the NATO within the format of "Resolute Support" on January 14, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting was held at the level of Chiefs of Staff at NATO Headquarters in Brussels (Kingdom of Belgium).

During the meeting, the current state of the Resolute Support Mission led by NATO with an aim to train, support and consulting was discussed and relevant decisions on the further development of the mission were made.

