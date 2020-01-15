Over 1,440 Azerbaijanis returned from Europe

15 January 2020 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Jeyhun Alekperov – Trend:

Some 1,445 people have been returned from Europe to Azerbaijan since 2014, Chief of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said in a press conference dedicated to the results of 2019, Trend reports on Jan. 15.

These are mainly Azerbaijanis who lived in Germany, Huseynov said.

In addition, these are also persons who lived in Austria, France, Sweden, and Belgium, the chief said.

As of today, inquiries were received regarding readmission of more 1,323 persons. These inquiries were positively responded, and the return of those persons is expected, Huseynov said.

“The Reintegration working group consisting of employees of various structures is functioning under the Migration Service. As a result of its activities, about 60 people received appropriate assistance,” the chief of the migration service said.

