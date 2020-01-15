Azerbaijani president congratulates new Sultan of Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Sultan of Oman His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

“I wish to cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your proclamation as the new Sultan of Oman,” the president said.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman are bound with traditional ties of friendship,” President Aliyev added. “I believe that our relations, based on a solid foundation, will continue to successfully develop further.”

“I wish you strong health and happiness, and success in your supreme state activity for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Oman,” the president said.

