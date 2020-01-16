PM: Compliance of Azerbaijan's dev't with UN strategies - one of main state goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The compliance of Azerbaijan's development with the UN development strategy is one of the main goals of the state, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at a conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, Trend reports.

According to the prime minister, Azerbaijani Government has always highly appreciated the cooperation with the UN and this cooperation has greatly benefited the country.

"I believe that it will continue in the future. Azerbaijan’s relations with the UN cover various fields," Ali Ahmadov said.

