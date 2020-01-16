PM: Compliance of Azerbaijan's dev't with UN strategies - one of main state goals (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 10:41).

The compliance of Azerbaijan's development with the UN development strategy is one of the main goals of the state, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at a conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, Trend reports.

According to the prime minister, Azerbaijani Government has always highly appreciated the cooperation with the UN and this cooperation has greatly benefited the country.

"I believe that it will continue in the future. Azerbaijan’s relations with the UN cover various fields," Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov added that Azerbaijan is one of the most successfully developing countries of the last 30 years.

"The country's economy is developing, people's living conditions have significantly improved. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that submitted two National Reports to the UN, and this suggests that efforts are being made to achieve the UN global goals, set before 2030. The country outlined its the main goals,in accordance with the project, until 2030, and the main goal is to ensure that the national development program is in line with the strategy defined by the UN," Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov noted that the main feature of development in Azerbaijan is that it is observed in all areas.

"One of the main tasks of the country is the development of the social sphere. In recent years, Azerbaijan has implemented many social projects that will be continued," the prime minister underlined.

