Over 1,600 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 1,623 of 2,431 people who applied to take part in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, have been registered as candidates, Trend reports with reference to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

Of the total number of applicants, nominations of 2,358 were approved. Of this number, 2,247 people obtained signature lists and 1,774 of them returned the lists. Thus, over 90 percent of those who returned the signature lists were registered.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

