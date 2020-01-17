Azerbaijan's Jan.20 tragedy of 1990 played very important role in establishment of country's independence

17 January 2020 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's ADA University has hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, as well as the university's academic staff and students.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva opened the event.

Making opening speech at the event, Hafiz Pashayev spoke about Azerbaijan's January 20 tragedy of 1990, and the attitude of foreign countries to this tragedy.

Pashayev noted that every year Azerbaijani people mournfully commemorate this day with dignity, because January 20 played a very important role in the establishment of the country's independence.

Pashayev also made remarks on articles and books about the January 20 tragedy published in the US.

"It was very important to tell Americans the truth about Azerbaijan's independence movement. They were deeply moved by this topic. Until 1990, Americans did not know much about Azerbaijan, and there was a lot of false information about the events that occurred at the time," Pashayev said.

Other participants of the event talked about the goals pursued by the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy, stressing that it was a bloody crime committed against the Azerbaijani people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian side makes absurd statements
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijani FM: January 20 tragedy - one of bloodiest acts of aggression against Azerbaijanis
Politics 12:00
Turkey won’t forget Azerbaijan’s pain: Presidential Administration
Politics 20 January 2019 18:49
Expert: Heroism of Azerbaijani people on January 20 - example for Turkic world
Politics 20 January 2019 15:31
Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor January 20 victims
Society 20 January 2019 12:09
Turkish ambassador: January 20 - day of sorrow for whole Turkic world
Society 20 January 2019 11:44
Latest
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Trade balance surplus in Azerbaijan grows
Finance 14:54
Uzbekistan, WB to develop new long-term partnership strategy
Business 14:52
Liabilities of Bank Melli Iran in Baku increase
Finance 14:52
Work conducted in Azerbaijan’s Shirvan city to expand broadband access
ICT 14:51
SOCAR talks reclamation of land contaminated with oil
Oil&Gas 14:50
Construction of new subway station in Azerbaijan nearing completion
Transport 14:43
Turkmenistan aims to intensify co-op with int’l financial institutions
Business 14:37
Regular meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group held in Rawalpindi city (PHOTO)
Politics 14:35