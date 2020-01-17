Azerbaijan's Jan.20 tragedy of 1990 played very important role in establishment of country's independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's ADA University has hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, rector of the ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, as well as the university's academic staff and students.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva opened the event.

Making opening speech at the event, Hafiz Pashayev spoke about Azerbaijan's January 20 tragedy of 1990, and the attitude of foreign countries to this tragedy.

Pashayev noted that every year Azerbaijani people mournfully commemorate this day with dignity, because January 20 played a very important role in the establishment of the country's independence.

Pashayev also made remarks on articles and books about the January 20 tragedy published in the US.

"It was very important to tell Americans the truth about Azerbaijan's independence movement. They were deeply moved by this topic. Until 1990, Americans did not know much about Azerbaijan, and there was a lot of false information about the events that occurred at the time," Pashayev said.

Other participants of the event talked about the goals pursued by the perpetrators of the January 20 tragedy, stressing that it was a bloody crime committed against the Azerbaijani people.

