Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian side makes absurd statements

The Armenian side makes absurd, contradictory statements, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the martyrs of January 20, 1990, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that Pashinyan used the expression "extremists" when talking about the martyrs of January 20.

"That's insanity. What else can you expect from the one who called Solzhenitsyn a fascist executioner, equaling him to Garegin Nzhdeh, who served Nazis?!," Hajiyev added.

The official stressed that the January 20 tragedy is recognized by the international community, which honors the blessed memory of martyrs.

Various events related to January 20 are being held at the international level, in all diplomatic missions, Hajiyev said, noting that foreigners are informed about the tragedy.

