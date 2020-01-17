Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian side makes absurd statements (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:45).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Armenian side makes absurd, contradictory statements, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the martyrs of January 20, 1990, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that Pashinyan used the expression "extremists" when talking about the martyrs of January 20.

"That's insanity. What else can you expect from the one who could compare Solzhenitsyn with a fascist executioner like Garegin Nzhdeh, who served Nazis?!" Hajiyev added.

The official stressed that the January 20 tragedy is recognized by the international community, which honors the blessed memory of martyrs.

Various events to commemorate January 20 are being held at the international level, in all diplomatic missions, Hajiyev said, noting that foreigners are informed about the tragedy.

Hajiyev said that instead of expressing absurd populist ideas regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian side should take the most necessary steps, such as the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The settlement of the conflict should not be the subject of populism. Armenia is an occupying country, more than a million people have become refugees and internally displaced persons. Therefore, if we want to advance in the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is necessary to eliminate the factor that forms the fundamental basis of the conflict, that is, the occupation. After this, various measures can be taken to settle the conflict, including measures to restore trust," Hajiyev said.

The Azerbaijani official stressed that Armenia's international, legal and political responsibility lies in the fact that it must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

"Armenia conducts various activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which should be stopped. Only after this, Armenia can claim that they are constructively and sincerely participating in the negotiation process," Hajiyev added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

