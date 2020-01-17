CEC: Azerbaijan creates all conditions for international observers

17 January 2020 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has created all necessary conditions for international organizations to observe the early parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku on Jan. 17, Trend reports.

The chairman stressed that Azerbaijan constantly cooperated with international organizations on the eve of the elections.

"Invitations have been sent in connection with the upcoming elections to various international organizations,” the chairman said. “A positive response has been already obtained from most of organizations."

“Some 2,431 people applied for participation in the parliamentary elections, 1,622 of them were registered,” Panahov said. “To date, 81 international observers have been accredited in the parliamentary elections.”

The chairman added that the process is underway and this figure will grow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Caucasian Muslims Office spreads statement on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy in Baku
Politics 19:07
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks co-financing mechanism
Society 18:40
UNESCAP: Azerbaijan – region’s leader in trade facilitation
Business 18:14
Azerbaijan’s Baku Insaat Isgele company discloses production volumes
Business 18:06
Azerbaijani CEC cancels decision of one more district election commission
Politics 17:57
Azerbaijan’s Nabucco A&C talks on construction progress of big facility in Baku
Construction 17:41
Latest
Schlumberger reveals forecasts capex growth rate in 2020
Oil&Gas 19:31
Schlumberger records growth in int’l revenues
Oil&Gas 19:11
Caucasian Muslims Office spreads statement on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy in Baku
Politics 19:07
Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks co-financing mechanism
Society 18:40
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 18:40
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil announces tender for equipment modernization services
Tenders 18:19
Ministry of Finance, WB, IFC to manage Uzbekistan’s public debt
Business 18:16
UNESCAP: Azerbaijan – region’s leader in trade facilitation
Business 18:14
IFC looks to support Kazakhstan in economy diversification
Business 18:08