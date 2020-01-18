Turkish Grand National Assembly ex-member: Renewal of parliament to give new impetus to Azerbaijan’s development

18 January 2020 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

The renewal of the Azerbaijani parliament and the acceleration of economic reforms will give a new impetus to the country's development, former member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Suat Onal said.

“There are all the conditions for transparent and fair elections in Azerbaijan,” Onal added, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC.

“As an observer, I participated in the election observation process in almost 15 European countries,” former member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly added. “I have an idea of the electoral process in various countries.”

During the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan in April 2018, I was a member of the PACE observation mission,” Onal said. “Proceeding from my experience, I can say that all the conditions are created for people to vote for their candidates in terms of democracy and transparency. As during the previous elections, I am confident in the transparent and fair holding of the parliamentary elections on February 9."

