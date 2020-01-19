Jerusalem Post: January 20 - page of heroism in history of struggle for Azerbaijan's independence

19 January 2020 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Despite bloody events in Baku, the day of January 20, 1990, became a page of heroism in the history of the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reads the article published by Jerusalem Post on the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijanis call the massacre of civilians on January 19-20, 1990, “Black January,” when Soviet tanks and troops, with terrible cruelty, inhuman savagery and violence invaded the streets of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan," reads the article.

The article notes that the main goal of the operation was to crush the makings of an independence movement in Azerbaijan.

"Soviet Army soldiers shot civilians at point-blank range with special brutality; they carried out deliberate assaults with tanks and armored personnel carriers on cars; they bombarded hospitals, preventing medical personnel from treating the wounded," the article says.

The sons and daughters of Azerbaijan perished on January 20, 1990, while defending Azerbaijan’s freedom and independence, the article notes.

"Their bravery became vivid history in the heroism chronicles of Azerbaijan. Today, 30 years have passed since the tragedy of 'Black January'. The sacred Azerbaijani place of worship – Shehidler Khiyabani (Martyrs Alley) – is visited daily, scarlet carnations are laid on the martyrs’ graves," the article concludes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Initiators, executors of January 20 events must be punished
Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani deputy PM: None of perpetrators of January 20 tragedy punished
Politics 18 January 21:24
Caucasian Muslims Office spreads statement on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy in Baku
Politics 17 January 19:07
Baku Higher Oil School hosts commemorative event dedicated to 30th anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)
Society 17 January 17:09
Hikmet Hajiyev: Not late to deprive former Soviet leader of Nobel Prize
Politics 17 January 12:24
US congressman issues statement over 30th anniversary of Black January in Azerbaijan
Politics 15 January 13:23
Latest
Iran's Pars Petrochemical Company eyes to increase production
Business 14:18
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Initiators, executors of January 20 events must be punished
Politics 14:05
8,000 vaccinated against Ebola in western Rwanda
Other News 13:40
Video on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy shared on official page of President Ilham Aliyev on Facebook (VIDEO)
Politics 12:49
Iran to launch new domestic satellite
Business 12:34
Turkmenistan to ink contracts to purchase crop protection products
Business 11:46
5.0-magnitude quake hits Sami, Greece -- USGS
Europe 11:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 18-19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Trump legal team slams House Democrats' impeachment move in 1st formal response
US 08:59