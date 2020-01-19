Jerusalem Post: January 20 - page of heroism in history of struggle for Azerbaijan's independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Despite bloody events in Baku, the day of January 20, 1990, became a page of heroism in the history of the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reads the article published by Jerusalem Post on the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijanis call the massacre of civilians on January 19-20, 1990, “Black January,” when Soviet tanks and troops, with terrible cruelty, inhuman savagery and violence invaded the streets of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan," reads the article.

The article notes that the main goal of the operation was to crush the makings of an independence movement in Azerbaijan.

"Soviet Army soldiers shot civilians at point-blank range with special brutality; they carried out deliberate assaults with tanks and armored personnel carriers on cars; they bombarded hospitals, preventing medical personnel from treating the wounded," the article says.

The sons and daughters of Azerbaijan perished on January 20, 1990, while defending Azerbaijan’s freedom and independence, the article notes.

"Their bravery became vivid history in the heroism chronicles of Azerbaijan. Today, 30 years have passed since the tragedy of 'Black January'. The sacred Azerbaijani place of worship – Shehidler Khiyabani (Martyrs Alley) – is visited daily, scarlet carnations are laid on the martyrs’ graves," the article concludes.

