Mikhail Gusman of TASS thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

24 January 2020 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia have deep historical roots, First Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman told reporters in Baku Jan. 24 on the sidelines of the “Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures” conference, Trend reports.

“We all remember what significance the national leader Heydar Aliyev attached to the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, cultural relations, and today’s conference is the embodiment of his vision,” Gusman said.

Gusman expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support in holding the conference.

Speaking about the importance of the conference, Gusman noted that a big, representative delegation consisting of prominent public and cultural figures arrived at the event from Russia.

“Everyone feels great joy from being in Baku, and the matter is not only in traditional Azerbaijani hospitality, but also in the atmosphere of friendship, cooperation, attention that the delegation is surrounded by,” the first deputy director general added.

