Deputy PM: WEF 2020 became more significant for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which is one of the most authoritative economic forums, has an important place among international structures in which, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been actively participating for several years, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov wrote in his article entitled "World Economic Forum in Davos: New Opportunities for Demonstrating Azerbaijan to the World".

“Azerbaijan’s active participation in the forums plays an indispensable role in promoting the country, integration into the world economy, promoting of Azerbaijan’s history and culture,” Ahmadov, who is also deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, added, Trend reports referring to the article.

“The WEF has traditionally been the biggest arena for discussions in which the presidents, heads of the leading world companies and politicians participate,” the deputy prime minister said.

“The current international economic problems, new trends and achievements in the economy and technologies are discussed during the forum,” Ahmadov said. “The reports on the main indicators of economic development of various countries are prepared at this forum.”

“Another characteristic feature of the forum is that it creates the opportunities for the countries to show their achievements and establish business relationships with the companies that play a key role on an international scale,” the deputy prime minister said.

“In other words, the WEF can be characterized as a platform of broad opportunities,” Ahmadov said. “From this point of view, participation in this event is perceived by each side as an important advantage.”

“The Azerbaijani president’s consecutive participation in the WEF in Davos for many years, on the one hand, demonstrates the country's desire to effectively use the capabilities of the forum and also testifies to the leading world companies’ growing interest in Azerbaijan, its growing economic opportunities,” Ahmadov added.

“The meetings held by President Aliyev fully confirm the abovementioned aspects,” the deputy prime minister said.

“The WEF 2020 has become more significant and important for Azerbaijan,” the deputy prime minister added.

"A WEF regional branch is planned to be established in Azerbaijan upon the decision of the WEF leadership,” Ahmadov said. “This initiative can be assessed as the result of Azerbaijan’s contribution to the WEF’s activity. Presently, Azerbaijan not only is a member of the world's most influential organization for economic discussions, but also one of its organizers.”

“Perhaps, we will witness another important event in Azerbaijan soon,” the deputy prime minister said. “I think that this will have a special place among President Aliyev’s achievements on an international scale."

“The WEF is a great opportunity to demonstrate Azerbaijan, which is developing day by day, and its economy to the world,” Ahmadov said.

"This opportunity is becoming more real for Azerbaijan thanks to President Aliyev’s efforts,” the deputy prime minister said. “I am sure that Azerbaijan will reach numerous success and achievements under the leadership of President Aliyev."

