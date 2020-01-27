Azerbaijan starts issuing ballots for parliamentary elections

27 January 2020 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has begun printing ballots for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country scheduled for Feb. 9, Trend reports.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov and CEC members got acquainted with the printing process at the printing office of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as with the conditions created in the office, on Jan. 27.

As part of the open event organized for all interested parties including international organizations, observation missions and the media, Mazahir Panahov held a briefing for media representatives. The CEC chairman informed them about recent activities and the steps taken for conducting free and fair elections, and then answered reporters' questions.

Mazahir Panahov noted that the requirements for the text, form, number and procedure for preparing ballots were set on the basis of a decision of CEC, and it is planned to print 5,387,600 ballots.

The CEC will hand over the ballots to district election commissions, and they will redirect the ballots to precinct election commissions.

The process of printing ballots is protected by the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan.

