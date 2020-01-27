Azerbaijan's CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections

27 January 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the appeals of organizations wishing to conduct exit-polls in the early parliamentary elections to be held in the country on Feb. 9, Trend reports.

The appeals of the Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates organization and Azerbaijan's Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League were considered.

CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov noted that these organizations conducted exit-polls at the previous elections in Azerbaijan and this time the organizations will study the opinions of voters in 1,053 polling stations.

Gasimov emphasized that it is planned to involve 2,106 respondents and 47 supervisors in the process.

The appeal was accepted after voting.

