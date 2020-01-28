Shirin Nehamia Michaeli: We hope Azerbaijan will further strengthen after parliamentary elections

28 January 2020 21:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Being Jews from Azerbaijan, the processes taking place in Azerbaijan are important for us as well, Head of the Azerbaijani Mountain-Jewish community and Azerbaijani House in Israel Shirin Nehamia Michaeli told Election-2020 Independent Media Center, organized by the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission.

"Azerbaijan is a country that is constantly growing and developing. We hope that after the parliamentary elections, Azerbaijan would further strengthen", Nehamia Michaeli said.

Nehamia Michaeli hailed the importance of further strengthening of Azerbaijan's position and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with all partner and friendly states, including Israel.

The head of the Azerbaijani Mountain-Jewish community expressed confidence that the newly formed parliament would contribute to further development of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 21:05
Turnover of family business entities in Azerbaijan up
Business 20:06
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China
Society 18:13
Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year
Business 18:03
Zourabichvili: Georgia-Azerbaijan relations in port industry open way for future dev’t of two countries
Georgia 17:54
Azerbaijan discloses number of visas issued via ASAN Visa system
Society 17:36
Latest
Earthquake hits S Iran again
Society 21:19
Azerbaijan makes decisions related to coronavirus outbreak
Society 21:05
EBRD, Georgia working on dev’t of renewable energy sphere
Oil&Gas 21:04
Official forecast: Iran's imports to decline by 2021
Business 20:22
Tajikistan to increase import of gas from Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 20:18
Turnover of family business entities in Azerbaijan up
Business 20:06
Volume of goods exported via customs of Iran’s Qom province disclosed
Business 19:42
Iran discloses Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company’s production volume
Oil&Gas 19:20
Number of projects to be commissioned in Iran's agricultural parks revealed
Business 19:20